2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Launched In India; Check Prices

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 gets very subtle changes in design
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 version of the Speed Twin 1200 and the Speed Twin 1200 RS in the Indian market. The bikes were previously unveiled for the global market and have now been introduced at a starting price of Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while the RS variant comes at Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This iteration of the bike has multiple changes over its predecessor, which can be seen in terms of power output and features.
Diving into the details, the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is very similar to its predecessor. These similarities can be seen in the neo-retro design, complemented by the round headlamp, and a single-piece bench seat complemented by a thin tail. However, the brand has slightly altered the design of the fuel tank. This design is complemented by three paint scheme options for the Speed Twin 1200: Aluminium Silver, Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, and Crystal White with Sapphire Black. Meanwhile, the RS variant comes with two liveries: Sapphire Black, and a dual-tone Sapphire Black with Baja Orange shade.
In terms of features, both bikes come equipped with a new instrument console, which is a fully digital unit identical to the one found on the Trident 660. The switchgear is also the same as that of the Trident. A type-C charging port is included as a standard feature. Both motorcycles offer cornering ABS, traction control, and both road and rain riding modes as standard, although the RS model additionally includes a sport mode.
The RS boasts 43 mm Marzocchi forks, which offer full adjustability and 120 mm of travel. At the rear, it is equipped with twin Ohlins shock absorbers that are also fully adjustable. The rear offers 123 mm travel. Furthermore, the RS is fitted with twin 320 mm discs paired with Brembo Stylema calipers in the front, and it has a 220 mm disc at the rear with a Nissin 2-piston caliper.
The engines of both motorcycles are identical, featuring a 1,200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that produces 105 hp at 7,750 rpm and delivers peak torque of 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with the RS model featuring a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard, while the standard version is equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch.
In contrast, the standard model features a 43 mm Marzocchi USD fork providing 120 mm of travel, and the rear consists of twin Marzocchi shock absorbers that offer 116 mm of travel. The front suspension does not offer any adjustability, while the rear can be adjusted only for preload. The Speed Twin 1200 similarly includes twin 320 mm discs in the front but utilizes Triumph-branded 4-piston radial calipers, along with a 220 mm rear disc paired with the same Nissin setup.
