Seventh-Gen Ducati Panigale V4 Available For Bookings In India

Starting with the design, the new Ducati Panigale V4 comes with multiple aesthetic and functional changes. For instance, the bike now gets a new design for the headlamp cluster making the bike look even more aggressive than before. Additionally, the winglets are not integrated into the fairing with body-coloured fairing, unlike its predecessor. The brand has also eliminated the gills that were seen on the fairings of the previous iteration. Among all of this, the brand has made a controversial change by replacing the single-sided swingarm with a double-sided one. There are also certain changes in the ergonomics to make the rider more comfortable.



The Italian manufacturer has concentrated on enhancing the bike's technology to improve handling. Specifically, the motorcycle is equipped with features such as traction control, slide control, wheelie control, ride modes, and four power settings: Full, High, Medium, and Low. Additionally, it boasts a new 6.9-inch TFT display, which has been upgraded for improved visibility in bright conditions.

The Ducati Panigale V4 is driven by a 1,103 cc Stradale four-cylinder engine. This engine is tuned to deliver 216 hp of power and 120 Nm of torque at its peak performance. Furthermore, the company has incorporated a new cooling system that includes oil and water radiators. The power is efficiently delivered to the rear wheel through a six-speed transmission featuring a quick-shifter.