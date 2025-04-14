Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Revealed; New Collaboration Between Two Italian Giants

Ducati has teamed up with fellow Italian powerhouse Lamborghini yet again, to unveil the stunning Panigale V4 Lamborghini-a motorcycle that is a combination of high-performance engineering and exotic design. This limited-edition superbike will see just 630 units for global markets, each featuring top-tier components, a lightweight carbon fibre body, an Akrapovic exhaust system, and more. For die-hard enthusiasts and Lamborghini Revuelto owners, Ducati has gone a step further with an even rarer model: the Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti. This ultra-exclusive version is limited to only 63 units, each priced at $100,000 (Rs. 86.04 lakh), compared to the standard edition's $78,400 (Rs. 67.45 lakh).



The Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti is only reserved for Lamborghini Revuelto owners, and Ducati offers unmatched customisation options. Owners can tailor nearly every detail-from the livery to the seat, brake callipers, wheels, logos, and windscreen. Each unit also includes a personalised engraving on the top yoke and a matching rear stand painted in the same scheme.

Design Inspired by Lamborghini's Hybrid Supercar - Revuelto

Beneath its sculpted exterior, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini shares its engine and core structure with the standard Panigale V4, but with enhanced details to match the Lamborghini aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from the Lamborghini Revuelto-the brand's first hybrid supercar-the bike sports a bold black and green livery, complete with the number "63" displayed on the front, sides, and rear in tribute to Lamborghini's founding year, 1963. Even the TFT display lights up with matching colours on startup.

Performance and Style Upgrades

This special edition features forged Aluminium wheels styled after the Revuelto, a redesigned tail section, aerodynamic winglets, and several billet Aluminium parts including brake and clutch levers, racing fuel cap, and adjustable footpegs. A semi-open carbon clutch cover and Akrapovic exhaust enhance both aesthetics and performance. The result? A power output of 218.5 hp-2.5 hp more than the standard V4-and a lighter kerb weight of just 185 kg, shedding 2 kg compared to the V4 S.

Exclusive Accessories and Personalisation

Buyers receive more than just a bike. Included in the package are a premium bike cover, custom delivery box, paddock stand, and for North American customers, a limited-edition Dainese leather jacket. An Arai helmet and personalised leather racing suit are also part of the exclusive bundle.