Lamborghini Revuelto Supercar Recalled In India: Here's Why

Lamborghini, the Italian supercar manufacturer operating under the umbrella of Volkswagen Group has issued a recall for Revuelto in India. As per a listing on SIAM's website, the recall covers 8 units of the plug-in hybrid supercar. These units of the vehicle were manufactured between December 2023 and October 2024.

Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto Review - The V12 ‘s Roar

The recall pertains to an issue with the passenger-side windshield wiper system which is prone to failure because of a faulty connecting rod. The rod forms a connection between the passenger wiper and the wiper motor. Because of the problem, the rod may bend which may end up separating the wiper motor rendering the wiper arm inoperational. This can lead to reduced visibility for the driver which can be a probable cause for an accident.

Before India, the Sant'Agata Bolognese manufacturer had issued a similar recall for 455 units in the US. The affected units were manufactured between April 2023 and September 2024. As per the details shared with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue was identified during internal controls at the factory in September 2024. The problematic connecting rod was replaced with an improved part in October 2024.

Also Read - Kushaq, Virtus, Taigun, And Slavia Recalled Over Faulty Welding: Details

The Lamborghini Revuelto stands out from the crowd with its aggressive design and iconic wedge-shaped body. Adding to its special qualities is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine which functions in conjunction with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Supporting this setup are three electric motors. All of this put together produces 1000 hp of power. It makes the car capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds. While the max speed is over 350 kmph.

It is to be noted that the Lamborghini Revuelto is among the very few modern cars using a naturally aspirated V12 engine. Other models on the list are the Ferrari Purosangue, Ferrari 12 Cilindri, along with the limited-production Aston Martin Valkyrie, and Gordon Murray Automotive's cars like T.50, and T.33.