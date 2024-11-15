Kushaq, Virtus, Taigun, And Slavia Recalled Over Faulty Welding: Details

Skoda and Volkswagen have issued a recall for their various models sold in the Indian market. As per a listing on SIAM's website, the recall covers select units of Kushaq and Slavia from Skoda's stable while their siblings with the Volkswagen badge i.e., Taigun and Virtus have also been recalled. It pertains to the production process irregularity at the component supplier's end.

Specifically, the recall covers 52 vehicles, including 38 units of Taigun and Virtus, while 14 units of Kushaq and Slavia may have the issue. The affected units of the vehicles were manufactured between November 29, 2023, and January 20, 2024. It is to be noted that the recall was officially listed on the website on October 20, 2024.

The listing on SIAM's website points out that the weld seam on the 'track control arm' of the vehicles may have been missed during the welding process. If not resolved, the component might suffer failure during critical driving maneuvers, and possibly end up in loss of vehicle control and stability without any warning.

The listing read, "It has been observed that, in Skoda Kushaq and Slavia manufactured during the aforesaid period, due to the production process irregularity at the component supplier's end, for an identified period, it is suspected that, during the welding process, the weld seam on the affected component “track control arm" might have missed."

It added, "In unavoidable circumstances and during critical driving manoeuvres, if the component fails, it may result in a sudden loss of vehicle stability and control, without any prior warning. This can lead to an accident, potentially injuring the vehicle occupants and causing damage to third parties."

The Volkswagen Taigun is one of the SUVs of the brand on sale in the country and comes at a starting price of Rs 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV shares its underpinnings with the Skoda Kushaq which starts at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, Virtus is the representative of the brand among sedans and is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the Skoda Slavia is priced at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).