2024 BMW M340i Launched In India, Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh

BMW India has launched the 2024 M340i at a price of Rs 74.9 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings are already open at BMW dealerships and on the official India website. The M340i arrives in India via the CKD (completely knocked down) route. Previously, we revealed that BMW has sold more than 1,000 units of the M340i in India-a notable achievement for a sports-oriented offering in this price range. What's new this time? Let's take a quick look.

2024 BMW M340i Updates

Buyers of the M340i now have two additional metallic paint options to choose from: Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red. The car also features new 19-inch 'Jet Black' alloy wheels. Inside, it comes with genuine Vernasca leather upholstery with M stitching. The redesigned steering wheel includes a red marker at the 12 o'clock position, and the updated 14.9-inch touchscreen now runs BMW's OS8.5 system. The M340i also gains M adaptive suspension as standard, which can lower the ride height by up to 10 mm.

The yearly update does not include any powertrain changes, meaning the car still features the B58 3.0-litre, inline-six turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This engine produces 374 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. BMW claims it is the quickest ICE car made in India, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

The BMW M340i is now Rs 2 lakh more expensive than before, priced at Rs 74.9 lakh. It competes with the Mercedes-AMG C43, priced at Rs 98.25 lakh, and the Audi S5, which retails between Rs 77.32 lakh and Rs 83.15 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).