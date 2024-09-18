2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS And Speed Twin 1200 Revealed

Expect the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 range to be launched in India in the next few months

Triumph Motorcycles has updated its modern classic range with the 2025 Speed Twin 1200 and the 2025 Speed Twin 1200 RS. Deliveries for both motorcycles in global markets from December 2024. The Speed Twin 1200 gets significant updates and the RS gets more premium parts owing to the 'RS' tag. The Speed Twin 1200 is priced at GBP 12,495 and the Speed Twin 1200 RS is priced at GBP 14,495. The current model is priced at Rs. 11 lakh in India and we expect both motorcycles to be launched in India as well, maybe by end of the year or early next year.

In terms of design, the Speed Twin 1200 gets a fair few changes, starting with a new headlight that has been borrowed from the Speedmaster. The fuel tank is new too, getting more cuts and creases along with a new filler cap. The side panels along with the blacked-out engine covers are new too and the new twin exhausts are now sleeker as well. Other updates to the looks include a new seat, which is sleeker and has been re-profiled and also new are the cast Aluminium wheels with slim spokes.

Both motorcycles get the same engine, a 1,200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that makes 105 hp at 7,750 rpm along with having a peak torque output of 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and it is only the RS which gets a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard, while the standard model gets a slip and assist clutch.

There are more differences between the two models. The RS gets top-spec 43 mm Marzocchi fork, with full adjustability and 120 mm of travel. At the rear it gets twin Ohlins shock absorbers with external reservoirs and is fully adjustable as well. The travel at the rear is 123 mm. The RS also gets twin 320 mm discs with Brembo Stylema callipers along with a 220 mm disc at the rear with a Nissin 2-piston calliper.

The standard model gets 43 mm Marzocchi USD fork with 120 mm of travel and twin Marzocchi shock absorbers at the rear with 116 mm of travel. The front suspension has no adjustability while the rear is adjustable only for preload. The Speed Twin 1200 too gets twin 320 mm discs up front but with Triumph-branded 4-piston radial callipers and a 220 mm disc at the rear with the same Nissin setup. The RS is shod with Metzeler Racetec RR K3 rubber while the standard model gets Metzeler M9 Sportec RR tyres. Ergonomically, the RS model gets a lower, forward-set handlebar, footpegs which are more rear-set and a taller seat at 810 mm. The standard model gets a more relaxed riding position with a seat height of 805 mm.

Coming to the features, both motorcycles get a new instrument console, a fully digital unit which is the same as the one on Trident 660. The switchgear is the same as the Trident too. There is a type-C charging port on offer as standard fitment. Both bikes get cornering ABS, traction control and road and rain riding modes as standard, but the RS gets a sport mode too.

As is always the case, Triumph will offer 50+ genuine accessories for the Speed Twin 1200 range.