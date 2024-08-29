Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.72 Lakh

The Triumph Daytona 660 will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Aprilia RS 660

The Triumph Daytona 660 can now be yours for Rs. 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third model on the Triumph's 660 cc in-line triple engine platform after the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660. Now the interesting bit is that the Daytona 660 is about Rs. 27,000 more than the Tiger Sport 660 and Rs. 1.6 lakh more than the Trident 660. The Daytona 660 goes up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Aprilia RS 660.

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 Bookings Begin In India

The Daytona nameplate is brought back to India after a gap of a few years. Earlier, the Daytona 675 was on sale in India. The triple engine on the Daytona 660 makes 95 hp at 11,250 rpm along with peak torque output of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. Triumph says that 80 per cent of the torque starts coming in from as low as 3,125 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch. The supersport also gets a new exhaust with 3-into-1 headers and a compact underslung silencer that amplifies the engine's exhaust note.

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 comes with a circular instrument cluster, which is seen on the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 as well. In addition, the motorcycle will get three riding modes - Rain, Road, and Sport, along with dual-channel ABS as standard fitment.

The suspension on the Daytona 660 comprises a monoshock with preload adjustment at the rear and 41 mm separate function, big-piston forks at the front. The setup comes from Showa. Stopping power is offered by twin 321 mm disc brakes up front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

In terms of design, the Daytona 660 does resemble the older 675 cc model, but is significantly toned down as far as the sharpness is concerned. The sharp fairing up front along with the scooped-out seat and a chunky rear section make for a good-looking motorcycle.