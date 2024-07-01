Triumph Daytona 660 Bookings Begin In India; Launch Soon

Triumph Daytona 660 bookings now open in India

After the Trident 600 naked sport and the Tiger Sport 660 adventure tourer, Triumph Motorcycles is getting ready to launch the Daytona 660 supersport in India. The motorcycle is starting to arrive at dealerships and customers can now book the motorcycle by paying a booking amount of Rs. 25,000. We expect the Daytona 660 to be priced below Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Daytona 660 stays true to the original Daytona 675, which was on sale in India many years ago, with a sharp fairing, tall windscreen and angular dual LED headlights. The stance is definitely aggressive and in typical Triumph fashion, the motorcycle sports clean lines.

The motorcycle gets the tried and tested 660 cc inline-triple engine, which also does duty on the Trident and the Tiger Sport. On the Daytona, it makes 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and has a peak torque output of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The engine makes 17 per cent more power and 9 per cent more torque than the Trident 660. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

The bike gets a steel perimeter frame along with a steel swingarm and clip on handlebar. Up front, there's a Showa 41 mm big piston separate function fork with 110 mm travel and at the rear is a Showa monoshock with 130 mm travel. For braking, the motorcycle gets twin 310 mm discs up front with 4-piston radial callipers and at the rear is a single 220 mm disc with a single-piston sliding calliper. There are 17-inch cast alloy wheels at both ends, shod with Michelin Power 6 tyres.

Triumph says that while it has committed riding ergonomics, it is easier to ride than the older model. With a seat height of 810 mm, narrow waist and sporty yet comfy rider triangle. The bike is portly, with a kerb weight of 201 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres.

There is a LCD unit with a compact TFT screen along with rider aids like ride-by-wire, three riding modes (Sport, road and rain), traction control and ABS. Buyers can opt to fit the motorcycle with My Triumph Connectivity system as well along with 30+ accessories for the Daytona 660.

In India, the Triumph Daytona 660 will go up against the Kawasaki Ninja 650.