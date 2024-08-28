2024 Triumph Tiger Daytona 660 Launching In India Tomorrow: Details

Triumph has been a brand of focus and commitment when the discussion is about supersport motorcycles. The company has provided enthusiasts with one of the most advanced middle-weight supersport motorcycles, called the Daytona. Sadly, European emission norms killed the original Daytona 675. Now, the nameplate made a comeback last year in international markets with a 660 suffix, and it is now ready to go on sale in India as well. The motorcycle will be officially launched tomorrow, but the Triumph Daytona 660 brings a different pedigree to the table. So, what's new about it? Well, take a read to find out.

Triumph Daytona 660: Design

Since the new Triumph Daytona 660 is based on the same platform as the Trident 660, the sharpness of the older avatar of the motorcycle has been traded for a rather approachable design. Nonetheless, it still looks like a Daytona and cannot be mistaken for something else. The nose features upswept headlamps, while it now sports a chunky tail section.

Triumph Daytona 660: Features

As regards the equipment list, the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 comes with a circular instrument cluster, which was seen on the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. In addition, the motorcycle will get three riding modes - Rain, Road, and Sport, along with dual-channel ABS as standard fitment across the range.

Triumph Daytona 660: Powertrain, Brakes, Suspension

Beneath the fairing, the Daytona 660 will get a 660cc triple that will belt out a peak power output of 95 Hp and 69 Nm of max torque. Moreover, 80 per cent of the torque comes in at around 3,000 clicks per minute. The suspension component on the Daytona 660 comprises a monoshock with preload adjustment at the rear and 41 mm separate function, big-piston forks at the front. The setup comes from Showa. The stopping power is offered by twin 321 mm rotors on the front and a 220 mm rotor at the rear.

Triumph Daytona 660: Price

The Daytona 660 is expected to be priced at Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and more.