Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Teased; India Launch Soon

Expect the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS to be launched within a week.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is all set to be launched in India soon. In fact, Ducati India has teased the motorcycle on its social media handles and while a date hasn't been set but we expect the sport touring motorcycle to be launched in the next week or so. The motorcycle has already been listed on Ducati India's line-up. The Multi V4 RS is the most potent and performance-oriented model across the Multistrada line-up. Expect it to carry a significant premium over the standard Multistrada models and it gets a bunch of added features and power too. And an interesting tid-bit is that the 'RS' suffix is inspired by Audi's 'RS' range of performance cars.

The 1,103 cc V4 engine makes 180 hp at 12,250 rpm along with peak torque of 118 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox that gets a bi-directional quick-shifter. With added power, the Multi V4 RS also loses 3 kg compared to the Multi V4 Pikes Peak, at 225 kg. The bike makes use of a new Titanium sub-frame along with Marchesini forged Aluminium wheels. The rear of the motorcycles sees a minor redesign too.

The Multistrada V4 RS gets 48 mm Ohlins USD fork which is fully adjustable. At the rear is an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock, which is fully adjustable as well along with an Aluminium single-sided swingarm. The motorcycle gets twin 330 mm discs gripped by Brembo Stylema 4-piston calliper up front along with a 265 mm single disc, gripped by a Brembo 2-piston calliper at the rear.

In terms of features and electronics, the Multistrada V4 RS gets various power and riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, vehicle hold and radar system. Other features include a 6.5-inch TFT display, full LED lighting, carbon fibre parts and a type-approved Akrapovic muffler.

We expect the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS to be priced between Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom) and once it is launched, it will go up against the BMW S 1000 XR in India.