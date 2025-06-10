Ducati Scrambler 1100 Eliminated From India Lineup

Ducati India has updated its model lineup in the Indian market. The latest change comes in the form of the Scrambler 1100's delisting from the Indian website, marking the end of the bike's availability. The reason for the change has not been specified. However, it is likely because of the powertrain, which still needs updates to become compliant with the latest emission norms.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 was launched for Indian consumers in 2018. After 8 years of being on sale, the bike has been discontinued, probably because of its old engine, which has been in use since 2009. This is a 1079 cc L-twin, which was also employed in the Hypermotard and the Monster 1100 before the Scrambler.

Although the entry-level Scrambler lineup has seen remarkable success for the Italian brand, the 1100 series has not been able to replicate that level of sales. A major factor contributing to this is its high price point, which places it among several other appealing options from both Ducati and competing brands.

In the Ducati Scrambler 1100, the L-twin engine was tuned to produce 86 hp of power at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque while revving at 4,750 rpm. It worked in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Furthermore, it was tuned to accommodate a ride-by-wire system to offer multiple rider modes and various rider aid features to meet the requirements of the scrambler.

The L-twin engine comes housed in a steel trellis frame suspended on a fully adjustable 48 mm inverted fork at the front end and a monoshock at the rear end with preload and rebound adjustability. Both sourced from Ohlins. Breaking is the responsibility of a 320 mm disc at the front with a four-piston caliper at the front end and a 245 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the rear end.