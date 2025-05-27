Ducati Desmo450 MX Production Begins- India Launch Likely?

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is the brand's first motocross bike, created as part of Ducati's new off-road project. It was introduced in November 2023 at Ducati's World Premiere event. The production of the final versions has started at their factory in Bologna, Italy. Ducati has announced that the first units are in production, with deliveries expected to start by June 2025.

Ducati is testing the Desmo450 MX motorcycle in the Italian Motocross Championship with rider Alessandro Lupino. His feedback is helping the company improve the bike before it is released to customers. The Desmo450 MX is made for the MX1 class, and Ducati plans to compete in more racing events in the 2025 season, both nationally and internationally.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Powertrain

The Ducati Desmo450 MX features a new 449.6cc single-cylinder engine with liquid cooling and a four-valve head. Built for off-road performance, it produces about 62 bhp and 54 Nm of torque. The engine has a bore of 96 mm and a stroke of 62.1 mm. Its Desmodromic valve system allows it to reach an impressive rev limit of 11,900 rpm, making it ideal for quick pickup.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Hardware

The frame is built from lightweight aluminum, which reduces weight and increases strength by minimizing weld seams. For braking, it uses Brembo components: a two-piston floating caliper with a 260mm disc in the front and a single-piston caliper with a 240mm disc in the rear. The suspension features fully adjustable Showa parts, including 49mm front forks and a rear mono-shock, providing flexibility for different track conditions.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Price

In the United States, the Desmo450 MX is priced at 11,495 Dollars (9.81 Lakh), while in the UK, it is available for 11,245 Euros (Rs 10.89 Lakh). So far, Ducati has not officially confirmed whether the Desmo450 MX will be launched in India. However, considering the increasing popularity of premium off-road bikes in the Indian market, there is a good chance it could be introduced here in the future.

