KTM e-Duke Showcased For The First Time At Motohall

KTM is now set to diversify its portfolio with an electric lineup, as the brand has showcased the electrified version of the Duke. We first got to know about KTM's intention of bringing out the e-Duke three years ago when Pierer Mobility investor presentation revealed the idea. It is now that the prototype has been wrapped off at KTM's Motohall area in Australia. It draws most of its similarities from the Duke ICE. However, it does get a few electric-specific elements and design changes.

The brand has been tight-lipped about the power unit details. However, as per the previous knowledge, KTM is likely to equip a 5.5 kWh battery pack to the e-Duke, which is set to work in collaboration with a 10kW electric motor. This unit is likely to give an exciting riding experience, however, it might compromise the overall range of the electric two-wheeler to no more than 100 km.

e-Duke gets a chain-drive system

Photo Credit: rokbagoros

The e-Duke has also received a few design tweaks in order to comply with the electric powertrain. It carries a MotoGP-inspired air dam that extends to the swingarm. The e-Duke is equipped with a minimalistic TFT screen, in contrast with the heavy and comparatively complex TFT seen in the Duke 390 and other KTM machines.

While the e-Duke gets the above-mentioned electric-specific equipment, it has a lot of similarities with its ICE sibling. The e-Duke gets the same steel-trellis frame as seen in the KTM Duke 390. The wheel, brakes, rear monoshock, and aluminum swingarm seem to be borrowed from the 390 Duke.

The KTM e-Duke carries the electric motor in the same place where the engine is supposed to be in the Duke 390, the motor is connected to a chain-drive system that propels the rear wheel.