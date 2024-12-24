2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Launched In India Priced At Rs 8.89 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles is working on updating its model lineup in the Indian market. As part of its efforts, the brand has launched the updated version of its neo-retro middle-weight bike in the Indian market in the form of the Speed Twin 900. This version of the bike brings multiple changes to the table in terms of aesthetics and feature list, while maintaining the originality of its name. Although, the brand has refrained from making any mechanical changes keeping intact the ride quality offered by the machine.

With the genes of a Modern Classic bike, the Triumph Speed Twin 900 maintains its retro aesthetics. A notable change is the redesigned fuel tank, which has been slimmed down to match the rear frame and seat of the motorcycle. The model also features a new aluminum swingarm and a slightly angular engine case design. Additionally, the headlight design has been refreshed, along with a new sharp cover and throttle body shrouds.



The revised suspension setup features a Marzocchi USD fork, replacing the traditional gaitered telescopic fork found on the previous model. The rear shock absorbers are also sourced from Marzocchi, as well. For braking, the setup includes axial Brembo calipers that bite on a 320 mm front disc brake. The bike stands on an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both fitted with Michelin Road Classic tires.



To enhance technology on the Triumph Twin 900, the British manufacturer has introduced a now LCD main display along with a smaller color TFT display, all housed within a monopod that includes a USB-C socket on the side. Optional extras, such as heated grips and Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone integration, are also available. The bike offers two riding modes: Road and Rain, in addition to traction control and cornering ABS.

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 is powered by a 900 cc parallel-twin engine putting out 65 hp at 7,500 rpm and producing a peak torque of 80 Nm at 3,800 rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. All of this is available at a starting price of Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom).