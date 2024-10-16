2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Revealed; Coming To India Soon

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 is priced at GBP 9,195 in the UK

After launching the updated Speed Twin 1200 last month, Triumph Motorcycles has now revealed the 2025 Speed Twin 900. The new modern classic motorcycle gets new colour schemes along with few changes to the suspension and features. To begin with, the 2025 Speed Twin 900 now gets a non-adjustable Marzocchi USD fork up front, which is an upgrade from the regular telescopic and gaiter forks on the old model. At the rear is a Marzocchi piggy-back monoshock which is mounted on a stiffer, lighter, Aluminium swingarm. The rear suspension now gets 110 mm of travel, which is 10 mm lesser than before.

The motorcycle is now shod with Michelin Road Classic tyres, and continue to get the same alloys as before. Triumph also offers a bigger 320 mm disc up front, instead of a 310 mm disc on the earlier model, gripped by a Triumph calliper. Other updates include a new LED headlight, new switchgear and new TFT instrument console, all borrowed from its elder sibling, the Speed Twin 1200. The seat height on the motorcycle is now increased to 780 mm, from the earlier 765 mm. But Triumph will offer an accessory seat that drops the height back to 760 mm.

Coming to the engine, the motorcycle continues to get a 900 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that makes the same power and torque as before - 65 hp at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm at 3,800 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and continues to get the same two riding modes as before - road and rain. The instrument console gets Bluetooth connectivity along with controls for calls, music and turn-by-turn navigation. Triumph offers 120 accessories for the Speed Twin 900, which also include heated grips and cruise control. A type-C USB charger is standard fitment.

For colour options, customers can choose from a pure white scheme with bright blue and orange stripes on the tank, a phantom black tank, with dark grey stripes and gold accents, or an Aluminium silver design with a splash of red framing the Triumph logo.

The Speed Twin 400 is priced at GBP 9,195, which is a 400 pound increase over the older model. The motorcycle is on sale in India as well, and is currently priced at around Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the 2025 Speed Twin 900 to be launched in India later this year or sometime early next year.