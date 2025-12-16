2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Starts Arriving At Dealership; Here's What It Gets

The refreshed Bajaj Pulsar 220F has begun reaching dealerships ahead of its official launch in India. The latest update introduces striking new colour schemes along with added safety features, enhancing its appeal against segment rivals and positioning it as a stronger value proposition. Despite these cosmetic and feature upgrades, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged, continuing with its familiar setup that has long been popular among enthusiasts for its balance of performance and practicality. Also, Bajaj may launch the iconic motorcycles at the India Bike Week 2025.

Powering the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the familiar 220cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It delivers 20.6 bhp of peak power and 18.55 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This tried-and-tested setup continues to define the bike's performance character, offering a balance of reliability and punch that has long been a hallmark of the Pulsar 220F.

Bajaj Auto has rolled out updates for the 2026 Pulsar 220F, refreshing its appeal with new graphics, colour schemes, and added safety features. Two fresh colour options are now available, both built on a Black base coat - one accented with Red and Grey, the other with Copper and Grey. The graphics are bolder and more prominent, particularly across the fuel tank, giving the motorcycle a sharper, more contemporary look.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Photo Credit: auto travel tech

Despite these cosmetic enhancements, the overall design remains unchanged since its debut, retaining signature elements such as the muscular fairing, clip-on handlebars, split seats, chunky exhaust end can, and fairing-mounted ORVMs that define the Pulsar 220F's identity.

Also Read: Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Discontinued In India -Details

The 2026 Pulsar 220F now gains rear ABS, adding an extra layer of safety by preventing the rear wheel from locking and allowing riders to brake with greater confidence. Alongside this upgrade, familiar features continue unchanged. The motorcycle retains its projector headlights, split seats, illuminated switchgear, and fully-digital LCD instrument cluster.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Photo Credit: auto travel tech

The unit supports Bluetooth connectivity and offers turn-by-turn navigation through app integration, ensuring the Pulsar 220F remains both practical and technologically relevant for riders.

Also Read: Ather EL Platform-Based Electric Scooter Design Patented In India

These new updates to the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F are likely to carry a premium of around Rs 5,000-Rs 7000 above the older version. Currently, the prices of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F begin from Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom).