New Bajaj Pulsar 150 Snapped Ahead Of Launch: Here's What's New

Bajaj Auto's Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, has confirmed that the Pulsar range will see major updates in 2026, with early signs already emerging. To mark the brand's silver jubilee, three new Pulsar models are scheduled for launch next year, alongside refreshed versions of existing bikes. Adding to the buzz, the updated Pulsar 150 has now been spotted at a dealership, offering a first glimpse of the upcoming changes.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150

Photo Credit: bikeadvise.in

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has received subtle updates for 2026 while continuing with its proven mechanical setup. The refreshed model sports new decals on the fuel tank, adding a touch of freshness without departing from its familiar design language. Though the headlight isn't clearly visible in the leaked image, the turn indicators reveal slimmer LED units inspired by the Pulsar NS160. Sources also indicate that the headlamp has now been upgraded to an LED unit.

Also Read: Dense Fog Creates Havoc In North India: Expert Riding Tips To Avoid Mishaps

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is a 149.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned to produce 13.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 continues to be offered in two variants - single disc and twin disc - a structure expected to carry forward with the updated model. Beyond braking hardware, the two versions differ in suspension setup, with the single-disc using a 31mm telescopic fork and the twin-disc featuring a sturdier 37 mm unit. Currently, prices stand at Rs 1.05 lakh for the single-disc and Rs 1.12 lakh for the twin-disc (ex-showroom).

Also Read: JJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav Buys Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Also, Bajaj has rolled out the updated Pulsar 220F, priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed model now comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, new graphics, and two striking colour schemes - black with soft gold highlights and orange with a black base accented by green tones. These updates aim to keep the popular Pulsar 220F fresh and appealing to enthusiasts.