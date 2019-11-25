Maharashtra Woman, 32, Kills Friend In Aurangabad Over Sale Of 2-Wheeler

The police have arrested the accused (Representational)

A dispute between two women friends over the sale proceeds of a moped in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district resulted in the death of one, police said on Monday.

Vidya Chandrakant Talekar (29), who had sold her moped to her friend Shakeela Shaikh (32), went to Ms Shaikh's place late Sunday night to collect the money, assistant inspector Sharad Jogdand of Jinsi police station told PTI.

"They had an altercation over the sale amount during which Shakeela Shaikh took out a knife and stabbed Vidya Talekar. The accused then took Ms Talekar to a hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival. We have arrested Shakeela Shaikh," he said.

