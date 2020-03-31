Cops Warn Against Rumours Over Coronavirus On April Fools Day In Aurangabad

Offences would be registered against the WhatsApp group admin, the police said. (Representational)

Aurangabad Police in Maharashtra have warned people against spreading any rumours or playing pranks over coronavirus in the name of "April Fools Day" on social media.

Offences would be registered against the WhatsApp group admin and the member posting such messages on the mobile messaging app, police official Meena Makwana said in a release.

"Many people play pranks on their friends and relatives on April 1. Citizens have been asked not to play such pranks over coronavirus. Such messages may create confusion," the official said.

"If such messages are found on WhatsApp, the person posting it and the group admin will be booked," she said.

The WhatsApp group admins have been asked to make suitable changes in their groups (where only admins can post messages), the release added.