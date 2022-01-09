Time To Beat BJP, End Price Rise: Congress On Poll Dates Announcement

Assembly Polls 2022: The votes will be counted on March 10

After the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly polls in five states, the Congress on Saturday said this is an opportunity for people to defeat the BJP and put an end to unemployment, price rise and atrocities against women and Dalits.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party will fight strongly the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, to be held between February 10 and March 7.

He expressed confidence that the party will again win in Punjab and oust the BJP from power in the remaining four states.

Welcoming the Election Commission announcement of the poll schedule, Mr Surjewala said this is an opportunity for the people of these states to defeat the BJP and those forces which are anti-farmer.

He said the people would vote out the BJP to put an end to price rise, atrocities and rising crime against women and Dalits.

"Every Congress worker and leader will contest strongly these elections in five states and will defeat the BJP governments in four states and will retain the Congress government in Punjab," he told reporters.

"This is a chance to defeat the BJP as well as price rise and inflation. Farmers also have a chance to punish those who retained a union minister despite his and his son's involvement in the mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"The youth also have a chance to defeat the BJP and unemployment. Defeat the BJP and unemployment with "vote ki chot". Our women also have a chance to defeat the BJP over the atrocities and rising crime against women. Dalits also have a chance in these five states to get themselves freed from the atrocities on Dalits under BJP rule," he said.

Mr Surjewala said these elections offer a golden opportunity for defeating inflation, rising unemployment, rising crime against women and atrocities against Dalits and those who have an anti-farmer mindset.

"The double-engine governments in UP, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand have proved a double failure," he said.

"We urge the EC to ensure a level-playing field in these elections," he said.

