Bengal Results To Impact UP Assembly Poll, 2024 General Election: Yashwant Sinha

Result of Bengal poll will have far reaching impact on Uttar Pradesh polls: Yashwant Sinha (File)

Trinamool Congress vice-president Yashwant Sinha on Sunday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah following the outcome of West Bengal assembly poll.

He also demanded the resignations of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and its Bengal president Dilip Ghosh.

The result of the Bengal assembly poll will have far reaching impact on Uttar Pradesh state election and the 2024 parliamentary election, he said.

The people in the coutry want change in the central leadership. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should resign. Also Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh", the former member of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet told reporters in Hazaribag.

The poll result in West Bengal declared on Sunday proved true TMC supremo Mamata Banerjees claim of a resounding victory, while the assertions of a win by Modi and other top BJP leaders have been found to be totally wrong, said Mr Sinha, who had quit the saffron party in 2018 citing the "party's condition" and that "democracy in India is in great danger".

He alleged that these BJP leaders had claimed mass support in the state by bringing in huge crowds from Jharkhand and adjoining districts.

He hit out at the leaders of the saffron party for humiliating Banerjee before the people of West Bengal during their campaigns.

It hurt the feelings of crores of Bengalis so much that they gave a suitable reply to both PM Modi and Mr Shah and made it clear that they stood united with Banerjee by voting for TMC, Mr Sinha said.

The election result was an indication that people were satisfied with Ms Banerjee's work and the development in the state under her.

The BJP leaders' claim that they had come for asol poriborton (actual change) too had failed miserably to convince the people, he added.