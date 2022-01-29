AAP Announces Candidate Against Yogi Adityanath In 5th List For UP Polls

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases. (FILE)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Vijay Kumar Srivastava against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The AAP on Saturday released the fifth list of candidates for 40 assembly seats in the state.

The party has fielded Satya Prakash Ram from Varanasi Ajagara seat and Rakesh Pandey from Varanasi.

Amarnath Pandey will contest from Tiloi seat of Amethi, Shrimati Sunita Devi Dhore Auraiya, Shubham from Ayodhya, Rajat Chaurasia from Bahraich, Vikramjit Singh from Mau, Zafar Bhai from Pilibhit, Rambabu Singhania from Mainpuri, Satendra from Babina seat of Jhansi.

The AAP will contest on all 403 seats in the Assembly elections.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

