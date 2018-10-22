Mizo National Front Announces Candidates List For Mizoram Assembly Polls

Mizoram goes to polls on November 28 (Representational)

Former chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga will contest from Aizawl East-I assembly constituency, according to the list of candidates released by the party for the November 28 poll today.

The MNF declared that it would contest all the 40 seats in the upcoming election to the state legislature, but announced names of 39 candidates sans Tuichawng assembly seat within the Chakma autonomous district council (CADC) area where the NGO Coordination had appealed to all the political parties not to field candidates belonging to the Chakma community.

MNF though is a constituent of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) formed by BJP in 2016 as a political coalition along with regional parties, but both the parties are contesting the state assembly poll separately.

Robert Hmingthansanga, an advocate has been fielded at West Tuipui seat in south Mizoram's Lunglei district, the constituency where Chakmas are a majority.

The announcement of the candidates was held at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl.

Senior Vice president of the MNF Tawnluia, former army chief of the erstwhile underground Mizo National Army (MNA) and former home minister in the Zoramthanga government from 1998-2003 and 2003-2008 would contest from Tuichang seat in Myanmar border Champhai district while vice president of the party Dr R Lalthangliana would file his nomination from south Tuipui seat in Lunglei district.

The party treasurer, former Lok Sabha member and present opposition group leader Vanlalzawma would try his luck again from Aizawl West-III seat.

R Lalzirliana, who resigned as a minister from the Congress ministry headed by chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on September 14 last, would contest as MNF nominee from his home Tur-Tawi constituency in Aizawl district.

Another former Congress minister Lalrinliana Sailo, who resigned as legislator on October three would contest from Chalfilh seat in Aizawl district.

The youngest candidate in the MNF list is Robert Lalhmingsanga, who was born on October two, 1980 and will be in the field from West Tuipui while the eldest candidate K. Sangthuama, the sitting legislator and former minister was born in 1940.

Among the MNF candidates, four have doctorate degrees and two medical degree holders.

The MNF is fielding 17 first timers in the coming polls.