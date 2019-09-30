Shivraj Chouhan, Sumitra Mahajan Among Star Campaigners For BJP In Jhabua

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is among 40 star campaigners in Madhya Pradesh. (File)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan will be among the party's star campaigners for next month's bypoll to Jhabua Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, a party spokesman said today.

A list of 40 star campaigners, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste and BJP's working president JP Nadda has been finalised for the October 21 by-election, state party unit's media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not campaign for the by-election, necessitated after BJP's GS Damor resigned as Jhabua MLA after winning the Lok Sabha poll from Ratlam-Jhabua seat earlier this year, he said.

The BJP has fielded greenhorn and local tribal leader Banu Bhuria against Congress candidate and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria from this seat reserved for tribals.

