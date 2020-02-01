Delhi Assembly Polls: Cash, Liquor, Drugs Worth Over Rs 45 Crore Seized

One case has been registered for Defacement of Public Property under the Model Code of Conduct. (File)

The law and enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 45.16 crore till January 30 since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on January 6.

This includes over Rs 7 crore in cash, more than Rs 1 crore worth of liquor, over Rs 5 crore worth of drugs and narcotics, more than Rs 28 crore worth of precious metals, and over Rs 1.70 crore of other items and freebies during the period, read a statement from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

In the previous Delhi Assembly elections in 2015, the overall seizure worth over Rs 2 crore was made, which included Rs 42 lakh in cash.

A total of 312 cases have been registered under the Arms Act, in which 338 people have been arrested and around 160 kilograms of narcotics and drugs were seized.

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8, with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to get its chief minister in the national capital after 20 years.

The Congress, which had earlier ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.