OpenAI's Agents Reach 10 Million Users After ChatGPT Work Debut

OpenAI has seen a sharp uptick in demand for its artificial intelligence agents since its recent release of ChatGPT Work, providing new momentum in its bid to keep pace with rival Anthropic PBC.

OpenAI is set to announce Tuesday that it now has 10 million people using two of its agent products - Codex for coding and ChatGPT Work for a wider mix of tasks - nearly doubling usage from earlier this month.

Like Anthropic, OpenAI is pushing to develop advanced AI agents that can streamline more complex tasks on a user's behalf. Anthropic previously released Cowork, a similar tool to OpenAI's most recent product, in a bid to broaden its success beyond AI coding tools.

OpenAI helped kick off the AI boom with the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. The chatbot has more than 900 million weekly users.

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