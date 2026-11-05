OpenAI Launches GPT-6 Cyber With 'Critical' Cybersecurity Rating

OpenAI released GPT-6 Cyber, a model built to find and exploit security flaws, to a small group of vetted customers on Thursday, rating it "Critical" in cybersecurity under its safety framework.

The model is meant to help security researchers find vulnerabilities, test how they could be exploited and fix flaws before attackers do, OpenAI said, amid increasing attempts to misuse AI by malicious cyber actors.

Here are more details:

• OpenAI said its researchers used the model to find 81 previously unknown Firefox vulnerabilities that Mozilla classified as high severity. Mozilla has begun releasing fixes

• It also helped develop working exploits for 948 Linux kernel vulnerabilities, including 588 that were previously unknown, OpenAI said

• The company has also disclosed 304 critical Linux findings to maintainers, along with proposed patches

• OpenAI has raised its cybersecurity classification for GPT-6 Cyber to "Critical" under its safety framework, from "High" for GPT-5.6 Cyber

• The company said it is seeing more attempts to misuse AI, including by malicious cyber actors and groups seeking to distill its models

• GPT-6 Cyber is available to select customers of Daybreak Red, OpenAI's access tier for advanced, authorized security work such as penetration testing and exploit development, OpenAI said

• Access to GPT-6 Cyber will be expanded to all approved Daybreak Red customers over the coming weeks, it added

• OpenAI is also making its earlier GPT-5.6 Cyber model available to all Daybreak Red customers starting Thursda