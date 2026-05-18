"ChatGPT Images 2.0 Loves India": Sam Altman Reveals Massive AI Image Milestone

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says Indian users have already generated more than one billion images using ChatGPT Images 2.0, the company's latest AI image generation tool. "ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see," Altman wrote in a post on X.

The milestone comes amid an explosion of AI-generated visuals across Indian social media feeds over the past few weeks. From anime-style portraits and cinematic headshots to AI-generated LinkedIn photos, fantasy-themed edits and stylised avatars.

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Indian users appear to have embraced the feature at massive scale. OpenAI launched ChatGPT Images 2.0 in April this year as a major upgrade to its earlier image-generation system. According to the company, the model is designed to handle more complex visual tasks with "sharper editing, richer layouts, and thinking-level intelligence." It also offers improved multilingual support, stronger text rendering and better visual reasoning.

The company has also heavily leaned into showcasing the realism of the new tool. In one demonstration shared online, OpenAI posted a video made entirely using ChatGPT Images 2.0, featuring visuals realistic enough to blur the line between AI-generated content and actual photography.

Users can access the feature through ChatGPT and choose from multiple visual styles including anime, comics, 3D avatars and professional headshots. The tool also allows users to upload existing images and refine or transform them using prompts.

India's rapid adoption of the feature is part of a broader AI surge in the country. Earlier this year, Altman had said India crossed 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, making it one of OpenAI's largest markets globally.

The feature has also caught the attention of Indian entrepreneurs and creators online. Recently, Anupam Mittal praised ChatGPT Images 2.0 for solving what he called LinkedIn's long-standing "good photo" problem. In a LinkedIn post, the Shaadi.com founder said AI tools can now turn casual photographs into polished professional headshots within seconds using simple prompts. Mittal reflected on how even during the early days of Shaadi.com, profile photographs were a surprisingly major friction point for users trying to create accounts.

The viral popularity of AI image generation has also triggered wider debates around copyright, deepfakes and the impact of generative AI on creative industries. But for now, Indian users seem more focused on experimenting with the technology than slowing down its momentum.