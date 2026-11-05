Anthropic Rolls Out Personal Finance Feature For Claude

Anthropic said on Thursday it is rolling out a personal finance feature for its Claude chatbot in beta this week to paid subscribers, ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering.

Here are more details:

• Feature will be available on Claude's Pro, Max and Ultra plans in the US, Anthropic said in a blog post

• Users can link bank and card accounts via Plaid — a service that connects apps to banks — and ask Claude about balances, spending and bills in plain language

• Anthropic said access is read-only; it cannot move, manage or invest money, and the tool is not designed to give investment advice

• The company said the feature carries no ads or sponsored recommendations, and that conversations in the personal finance hub are not used to train its models