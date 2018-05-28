YSRC Lawmakers To Press For Their Resignation Over Andhra Pradesh Special Status

Both the Telugu Desam Party and the YSRC are gearing up for any eventuality. (File)

The five YSR Congress Members of Parliament, who had submitted their resignations on April 6 over non-grant of special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh,will press for acceptance of their resignations when they meet Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in Delhi tomorrow."We are firm on our resignations and there is no reason why the Speaker should not accept them," YSRC parliamentary party leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said.The Lok Sabha Speaker's office had sent letters to the MPs last week, asking them to meet her in New Delhi on May 29 on the resignations issue. "We will meet the Speaker at the appointed time and pursue our case. We will explain our stand and we see no reason why she should not accept our resignations," Rajamohan Reddy said.Whether the Lok Sabha Speaker would accept the resignations and gave way to by-elections to the five seats emptied by the parliamentarians, seems to be hanging as a big question mark. Nevertheless, both the Telugu Desam Party and the YSRC are gearing up for any eventuality.