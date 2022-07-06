Watch: Andhra MLA Steps Into Drain To Protest Against Civic Body

He added that if they fail to clean it, he will come again and sit here.

A Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader on Tuesday stepped into an overflowing sewer in Nellore as a mark of protest against the civic authorities for delaying the drainage system's long-pending cleaning and maintenance.

The ruling party's MLA, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, sat beside the drain in Umma Reddy Gunta, with his legs dipped in the open sewage staging his displeasure with the local administration's callousness towards the drainage problem.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA from Nellore, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sat beside an overflowing drain in Umma Reddy Gunta,with his legs dipped in it, as a mark of protest y'day



He said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they didn't listen to him

Expressing his disappointment, Mr Reddy said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they didn't listen to him.

He demanded the officials draft a proper time frame for the completion of the work and give it to him in writing.

He added that if they fail to clean it, he will come again and sit here.

