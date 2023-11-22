Video: School Children Flung Into Air As Auto, Truck Collide In Andhra

Eight children were injured on Wednesday after the auto they were travelling in crashed into a truck in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The horrific accident was captured on the CCTV camera of a nearby shop.

The children were on their way to Bethany School around 7 am when the accident occurred. The 35-second CCTV footage shows light traffic at the Sangam Sarat Theatre junction. At 7.35 am, a truck approaches the crossing under a flyover when an speeding auto coming from the left rams into it. As the lorry fails to stop, the schoolchildren are flung out of the auto upon impact.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Eight school children were injured in an accident when an auto collided with a lorry near Sangam Sarat Theatre in Visakhapatnam



Source: CCTV Footage from a local shop pic.twitter.com/sr9xaadUVo — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

Within seconds, several bikes and cars stop and people run to help the injured. People are seen trying to move the overturned auto to save those tuck under it.

Out of the eight schoolchildren, four have been discharged from the hospital while three others are undergoing treatment. One of the students is said to be in a critical condition, police said.

"An auto collided with a truck at Sangam Sarat Theatre junction in Visakhapatnam. Eight school children were injured and shifted to the hospital. Four of them have been discharged. Three students are undergoing treatment. One student's situation is critical," senior police officer Srinivasa Rao said.

Police said the auto was overloaded and the drivers of both the vehicles have been detained. They are also trying to determine if the truck was allowed to ply during the early morning hours.