Video: Speeding Innova Hits 8 Two-Wheelers, Crashes Into Tree In Andhra

In a suspected case of drunk driving, a woman in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam allegedly sped down the VIP Road in an Innova, causing chaos and destruction late last night.

According to witnesses, the driver first hit several vehicles on the road, then careened into at least eight two-wheelers parked on the sidewalk, finally coming to a stop after crashing into a tree. No one was hu

The incident took place at around 11 pm yesterday, and the driver quickly fled the scene. Locals attempted to pursue her, but she managed to evade capture. Due to the nature of the incident, they suspect she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The police have since filed a case of drink driving in connection with the incident.

According to a recent report from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and consultancy firm EY, India has the highest number of road accident fatalities in the world.

Approximately 15 lakh lives are lost each year, with young people and children aged five to 29 facing the highest risk.

The country is a signatory to the Brasilia Declaration, which aims to halve global fatalities and injuries from road crashes by the year 2030.