Veteran TDP Politician And Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu Passes Away

The mortal remains of the TDP leader would be brought from Hyderabad to his native village Venkataramapuram, 30 km from Tirupati, family members of the deceased leader said.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: February 07, 2018 13:49 IST
Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu joined politics when NT Rama Rao floated Telegu Desam Party in 1982

Tirupati:  Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former state minister Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Hyderabad today. He was 70 and is survived by wife, two sons and daughters.

Mr Naidu, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of high fever two days ago.

He breathed his last in wee hours today, family sources said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several political leaders expressed shock and grief over his sudden demise.

An official communique to Tirupati district authorities said the Chief Minister would arrive at the leader's village this afternoon and personally pay his tributes to the departed party leader.

Born in 1947, Mr Naidu had joined politics after a career in teaching as college lecturer, when the actor-turned politician NT Rama Rao floated the TDP in 1982, party sources said.
 

