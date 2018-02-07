Veteran TDP Politician And Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu Passes Away

Mr Naidu, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of high fever two days ago.
He breathed his last in wee hours today, family sources said.
The mortal remains of the TDP leader would be brought from Hyderabad to his native village Venkataramapuram, 30 km from Tirupati, they said.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several political leaders expressed shock and grief over his sudden demise.
Comments
Born in 1947, Mr Naidu had joined politics after a career in teaching as college lecturer, when the actor-turned politician NT Rama Rao floated the TDP in 1982, party sources said.