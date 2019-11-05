Kalam Award Renamed, Chandrababu Naidu Tweets #YSRCPInsultsAbdulKalam

Chandrababu Naidu said renaming the award was "self-aggrandizement at the cost of" disrespecting Dr Kalam

The renaming of an award named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam by the YSR Congress-led Andhra Pradesh government was sharply criticized on Tuesday by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government reportedly put out an order on Monday declaring that the "APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar" would be renamed as the "YSR Vidya Puraskar". The awards are handed out to mark National Education Day on 11 November, the birth anniversary of freedom icon Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

YSR or YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the father of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The two-time chief minister, one of the Congress's most popular leaders in the south, died in a chopper crash in 2009.

Tweeting what appears to be a state government notification put out yesterday, N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Dr. Kalam has accomplished much for the nation with his pioneering work and inspiring life. Jagan's government changing "APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar" to "YSR Vidya Puraskar" is a shocking method of self-aggrandizement at the cost of disrespecting a much venerated man. #YSRCPInsultsAbdulKalam" - tweeted Mr Naidu.

The awards include scholarship for schoolchildren who excel.

Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power after a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh elections in May in which Mr Naidu was voted out of power.

