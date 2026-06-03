"Telangana Belongs to Its People": KTR Responds To Pawan Kalyan's Remarks

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly reacted to remarks made by Janasena party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, saying Telangana belongs to the people who fought and sacrificed for its formation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan declared that his party will intensify activity in Telangana and announced that he will tour the state and speak up on every issue. ‘'We will fight against every injustice... Telangana is an integral part of India. Don't forget that!'' he said, adding that the state is not someone's ancestors' property.

Addressing the issue, KTR said Telangana was built through years of struggle and the sacrifices of countless people.

“Telangana belongs to its four crore people and to everyone who dedicated their lives to the statehood movement. This land was achieved through sacrifices, struggles and the blood of our people,” he said.

He further added, “Anyone can come to Telangana, earn a living, invest and grow here. We have never discriminated against settlers, and our record over the past decade proves that."

Responding to Pawan Kalyan's criticism of regionalism, KTR argued that regional aspirations have played an important role in India's history. He pointed to the movement led by Potti Sriramulu for the creation of Andhra State.

“If regional aspirations are wrong, then how was Andhra State formed after Potti Sriramulu's sacrifice? Regional movements have shaped India's history,” KTR said.

He also raised concerns over what he called economic regionalism, alleging that industries meant for Telangana were being shifted to Gujarat.

KTR said the people of Telangana do not need lessons in patriotism, highlighting the region's long history of struggles and resistance.

“We do not need anyone to teach us patriotism. Telangana has a proud history of fighting for its rights and standing up against injustice,” he said.

While expressing respect for Pawan Kalyan as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and as an actor, KTR made it clear that Telangana would not accept interference in its internal matters.

“I respect Pawan Kalyan garu as a Deputy Chief Minister and as an actor. But Telangana's affairs should be understood with sensitivity and respect. We will not accept unnecessary interference,” he said.

KTR reiterated that every political party has a constitutional right to contest elections in Telangana. However, he advised leaders to understand the emotions and history behind the state's formation before making comments.

“Any party can contest elections here. That is their constitutional right. But before speaking about Telangana, leaders should understand the aspirations, sentiments and sacrifices of our people,” he said.

KTR reminded that Telangana was not formed overnight but after decades of struggle and thousands of sacrifices and ‘'Those speaking about the state should remember and respect that history,” he added.