Open To Discussion If Chandrababu Naidu Wants To Merge Party: BJP Leader

GVL Narasimha Rao says Telugu Desam Party is a defeated party. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader GVL Narasimha Rao said today that if N Chandrababu Naidu is ready to merge his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with the BJP, he is ready to talk to the party leadership.

He, however, also said that the BJP does not need any alliance with the TDP, but if Mr Naidu came forward, he will discuss it.

Mr Rao said TDP chief Naidu is regretting snapping ties with the BJP because he is scared of the future.

"But, I don't know if he is scared after seeing Chidambaram, (DK) Shivakumar and other leaders," he remarked, referring to the Congress leaders arrested in corruption cases.

He, however, clarified that he was not "threatening" the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

The Rajya Sabha member said that the BJP does not need any tie-up with the TDP as the party lacked credibility and even ideology.

"There is no need for a tie-up with the TDP. It is a defeated party. Why should we save others. We want to emerge as a key force in the state on our own," he added.

Claiming that the BJP had helped Mr Naidu become the Chief Minister in the past, he said the TDP President never became the Chief Minister on his own.

"There is no need for friendship with the TDP. What do they have? They had four Rajya Sabha MPs, they joined our party. We don't need Lok Sabha MPs," he said.

The leader said the BJP will not become stronger because of other leaders joining the party. "How will our party grow if 10 leaders who lost the elections join us? They are coming to save their own political future," he said.

His remarks assume significance in the wake of a recent statement by Sujana Chowdary, one of the Rajya Sabha members who crossed over to the BJP from the TDP in June. Ms Chowdary had said that if Mr Naidu had any proposal to work with the BJP, he would to talk to the BJP leadership.

