On CCTV, Andhra Boy Electrocuted While Returning From School On Cycle

In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy was electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa town on Wednesday afternoon as his bicycle got entangled in an exposed live wire. Aadam, 10, who was riding pillion, was seriously injured in the incident.

Tanvir and Aadam were heading home from school when they came in contact with a live wire dangling from a pole and collapsed on the ground, showed disturbing visuals captured on CCTV.

Passersby rushed to remove the wire and rescue them. Tanvir died on the spot while Adam was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The incident has left the town in shock with people now accusing the Electricity Department of negligence.

The police have registered a case and begun a probe. Preliminary investigation suggests that a dish TV wire had come in contact with the live electrical wire which resulted in the tragedy.

Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy, consoling the family members of the victim, has assured them that the government would extend all possible help to them.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock over the incident and conveyed his sympathies to the families of Tanvir and Adam. Mr Lokesh also directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured child.

He said the Electricity Department officials must be careful to ensure such incidents do not recur. The state government would extend all possible assistance to the family of the child who died, he added.