'Monkey Gangs' Will Tear Andhra Pradesh Apart, Says N Chandrababu Naidu

Share EMAIL PRINT Chandrababu Naidu added that he had been successful in creating wealth in the state. Amaravati: Criticizing his political opponents, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday, that Andhra Pradesh would be torn apart if "monkey gangs", making countless promises that could not be fulfilled, come to power in the state after the assembly polls scheduled next year.



Mr Naidu was addressing Anganwadi teachers, who had come to thank him for giving them an increment, at his residence in Amaravati, a release from the Telugu Desam Party said.



"Some people are promising a lot of things, which cannot be fulfilled. The state will be torn apart if such monkey gangs come to power," Mr Naidu said. He added that development would continue only if one party was voted to power in successive elections.



The Chief Minister asked the anganwadi teachers to spread word in the villages that the state would have a future only if "Chandranna" (Chandrababus nickname) remained in power.



He alleged that people of the country were facing hardships because of demonetization and the implementation of GST. "The center has destroyed the agricultural sector as well," he alleged.



Mr Naidu claimed that he created a lot of wealth in the state during last four years of TDP government as a result of which there was happiness in society, despite the Centre not extending any cooperation to the state.



"If you all stand by me, there will not be any opposition left and the state's progress will continue. If you all vote and help us (TDP) win all 25 Lok Sabha seats (in general elections next year). We will be in a position to decide who becomes the Prime Minister. We can demand and get things done," he added.



Minister for Women and Child Development Paritala Sunitha and officials of the department were also present on the occasion.





