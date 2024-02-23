Watch: World's Smallest, Fully-Functional Washing Machine Made By Andhra Man

In the now-viral clip, the Andhra man can be seen installing his astonishing creation.

A man from Andhra Pradesh has made India proud after he etched his place in the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the world's smallest washing machine.

While Sai Tirumalaneedi achieved this feat last year on June 17, it only came into the limelight after the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records shared a video.

In the now-viral clip, Mr Sai can be seen installing his astonishing creation.

The post revealed that Mr Sai, who is from Tuni City in Andhra Pradesh, has created a washing machine whose dimensions are 1.45 inches x 1.61 inches x 1.69 inches only.

To make an estimate, it is as big as a matchbox, and the best part is that the world's smallest machine even works.

In the video, Mr Sai installed the washing machine using the tiny parts. The process begins with the motor and then putting it to the test.

It must be noted that the world's smallest washing machine is a top loader, as he can be seen attaching its cover.

The final step of the installation was completing it with a switch and a small pipe. Once Mr Sai finishes the device, he puts it to the test.

Towards the end of the clip, Sai Tirumalaneedi can be seen pouring water, putting a piece of cloth, and washing detergent into the machine.

After showing how this machine works, Mr Sai takes out the washed cloth piece from it.

Sharing the video, the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records wrote, “Smallest washing machine 37 mm x 41 mm x 43 mm (1.45 in x 1.61 in x 1.69 in) by Sai Tirumalaneedi.”

Check out the video here:

Last month, a Guinness world record was created after 33,258 'diyas' (earthen lamps) were lit to write "Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai" in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. This feat was achieved ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Before this, Gujarat set a world record for most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously.