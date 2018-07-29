Man Hangs Self Seeking Special Category Status For Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party announced compensation for the man (Representational)

A 25-year old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house at nearby Madanapalle, seeking special category status for Andhra Pradesh, police said.

N Sudhakar, working in a local weaving unit, was found hanging and a note purportedly written by him read "special status to Andhra Pradesh is our right and none is responsible for my death", the police said.

President of Telugu Desam Party's Chittoor district unit Pulivarthi Nani told PTI the party would give the bereaved family a sum of Rs 5 lakh while the state government could give another Rs 5 lakh.

Local leaders would give Rs 2.5 lakh, he added.

YSR Congress Party president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy expressed his condolences to the kin of Sudhakar and appealed to the people not to resort to suicides and instead fight for special category status.