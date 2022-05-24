Arson, Clashes In Andhra Town: Explained In 5 Points

The new Konaseema district was carved out of the erstwhile East Godavari district on April 4 as part of the creation of 13 new districts to improve governance and delivery of services.

Last week, after the state government moved to rename it to BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, local groups objected and called a protest near the district Collector's office on Tuesday.

They wanted to submit a memorandum to Collector Himanshu Shukla against the step, but a face-off between the police and protesters quickly spiralled into violence in the otherwise quiet town.

Several policemen were left injured and the Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu's home was torched by irate protesters who also threw stones following the lathi-charge.