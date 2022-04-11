Train Runs Over 7 Passengers Who Got Down From Coach In Andhra

The train was coming from opposite direction and ran over seven people, police said.

Seven people were killed when the Kolkata-bound Konark Express ran over them near Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Monday.

According to the officials, they were the passengers of Secunderabad-Guwahati superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track in Batuva village when their train stopped due to a technical glitch.

The Konark Express was coming from the opposite direction and ran over these seven people, police said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the accident. He directed the district authorities to undertake relief operations and ensure that proper medical care is provided to the injured, if any.

More details are awaited.

(With Inputs from PTI)