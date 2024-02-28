2 Run Over By Train In Jharkhand's Jamtara, 3-Member Team To Probe

The accident happened 15 km from the Jamtara district headquarters

At least two people have been killed as a train ran over passengers who were trying to escape a "fire" on board an express train at the Kalajharia railway station in Jharkhand's Jamtara. The Eastern Railways has formed a three-member team to probe the incident.

Passengers travelling on the Anga Express from Bhagalpur to Bengaluru got off the train as rumours of a fire on board spread panic. As they tried to run across the tracks to escape the alleged fire, another train running on the route ran them over.

However, the Eastern Railway said the victims were not passengers but were walking on the tracks when they were hit by a train. They also ruled out reports of any fire.

"Two persons walking on the track were run over by the train at least two km away from train number 12254 passing from Vidyasagar Kasitar. There is no incident of fire. As of now, two deaths have been confirmed. The deceased are not passengers, they were walking on the track. A three-member committee has been formed to enquire about the issue," Kaushik Mitra, the Eastern Railways official said.

Rescue operations are currently underway. Medical teams, four ambulances, and three buses have been rushed to the spot to bring the injured to Jamtara, the Deputy Commissioner of Jamtara said.

The exact spot where the accident happened is 15 km from the district headquarters.

Chief Minister Champai Soren extended his condolences to the victims' families and said: "My heart is saddened by the sad news of a train accident near Kaljharia station of Jamtara. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time of grief. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work on the spot. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident."

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta's office released a statement and said: "A train ran over passengers at the Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. There is information about the death of some people. After receiving this information, Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta instructed the Jamtara Deputy Commissioner to continue the relief and rescue work. He also directed the Civil Surgeon Jamtara for proper treatment of the injured and asked to strengthen the system in hospitals."

The following are the helplines set up by authorities:

Helpline Asansol: 7679523874

Helpline Jamtara: 7679523874