Pawan Kalyan'a Jana Sena Ties Up With Left Parties In Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena has sealed a deal with CPI and CPM for the assembly elections.

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena on Friday firmed up its electoral alliance with CPI and CPM for the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

While the CPM agreed to work with the Jana Sena in Telangana as well, the CPI sought more time to take a decision.

Leaders of the Jana Sena, CPI and CPI(M) held a round-table meeting to discuss various political issues.

Pawan Kalyan, party leader Nadendla Manohar, CPI National General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu and state leaders of the two parties attended.

A resolution was adopted at the meeting on the electoral alliance, a Jana Sena release later said.

The meeting also resolved to request the Election Commission of India to form a committee of experts to address the concerns raised over the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines.

It also requested the ECI that VVPAT paper trail verification be made mandatory in 10 per cent of the votes polled and counted.

The meeting felt that the BJP at the Center and its allies have ''deceived'' the people of Andhra Pradesh in the implementation of AP Reorganization Act, 2014.

The three parties resolved to strongly fight to secure Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh.

A further plan of action in this connection would be finalised soon, the release added.