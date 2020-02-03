Gas Leakage From Pipeline In Andhra Pradesh's Uppudi

Villagers were left panic-stricken soon amid reports of leakage.

A gas leakage was reported from a gas well in Andhra Pradesh's Uppudi village in Katrenikona Mandal on Sunday. The gas leakage was first reported in a pipeline maintained by PFH Oil and Gas Private Limited.

Villagers were left panic-stricken soon amid reports of leakage. Several users also posted pictures on social media.

@dpradhanbjp Hello sir, good evening,we are the people from uppudi village reside in katrenikona mandal east godavari, today all the people look into village because of the GAS PIPELINE BLOWOUT issue.

Very Critical ..This incident remember NAGARAM incident .. pic.twitter.com/lenKAPPKnD — Dora adapa (@DoraAdapa) February 2, 2020

Several precautionary measures have been taken by the local administration. The measures include the evacuation of the villagers and setting up of a rehabilitation centre.

The power supply to the village has also been cut off. Locals were warned against using any inflammable material. Officials were working to contain the leak till last reports came in.