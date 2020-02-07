Girl Sexually Assaulted By 67-Year-Old Man In Andhra Pradesh: Police

The accused, who is the 10-year-old girl's neighbour, called her to his house and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The accused. 67, sexually abused his 10-year-old neighbour. (Representational)

Machilipatnam:

A 67-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, the police said.

The accused, who is the girl's neighbour, called her to his house and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

Sub-Inspector A. Janardhan said the incident took place on Wednesday evening and was reported the next day.

The girl was sent to the Vijayawada Government Hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the girl's parents, a case was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

