First Session Of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Begins

Leader of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu took the oath after Jagan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: June 12, 2019 14:20 IST
Jagan Reddy-led the YSRCP to a landslide victory in the April 11 elections.


Amravati: 

The first session of new Andhra Pradesh Assembly began on Wednesday with the newly-elected members taking oath.

Pro tem Speaker C. Appala Naidu sworn in the new minister. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the first to take oath.

Members of the treasury benches greeted Jagan Reddy with thumping of desks as he rose to take the oath. He responded with the folded hands.

Naidu and other members of the TDP were clad in yellow, the colour of the party's flag, while YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs wore the party scarves.

The swearing-in of members is expected to continue throughout the business hours on Wednesday.

The session will last for five days. The Speaker will be elected on Thursday while Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will address the House on Friday.

The House will debate the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address on June 17 and 18.

Jagan Reddy-led the YSRCP to a landslide victory in the April 11 elections. YSRCP bagged 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. The TDP secured 23 seats while Jana Sena Party of actor Pawan Kalyan got just one seat.
 

