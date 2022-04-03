Earthquake Of 3.6 Magnitude Strikes Near Tirupati In Andhra Pradesh

Earthquake near Tirupati: The time of the earthquake is said to be around 1.10 am. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 85 km Northeast of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, said National Center for Seismology on Sunday.

The time of the earthquake is said to be around 1.10 am.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QSzi22cneF@ndmaindia@Indiametdeptpic.twitter.com/P9RcXBkWi6 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 2, 2022

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)